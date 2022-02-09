SVB Leerink Comments on Abiomed, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abiomed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.09. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $309.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Abiomed by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after purchasing an additional 120,266 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.