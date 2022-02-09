Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $216.75 on Monday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $2,408,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,396 shares of company stock worth $7,183,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

