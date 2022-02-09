Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

