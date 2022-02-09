Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $337.20

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 337.20 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 348.60 ($4.71), with a volume of 49276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.40 ($4.66).

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNT. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 510 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.14) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 560 ($7.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 469.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

In other news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,709.94). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($182,691.01). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000.

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

