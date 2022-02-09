Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $337.20

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 337.20 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 348.60 ($4.71), with a volume of 49276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.40 ($4.66).

SYNT has been the subject of several research reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.14) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 510 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 560 ($7.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 393.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 469.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($109,533.47). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($182,691.01). Insiders purchased 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000 over the last ninety days.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

