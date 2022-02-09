Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.
NYSE:SYY traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- 3 Mid-Cap Auto Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.