Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

