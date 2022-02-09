T-Mobile US, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Truist Financial also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $125.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 20,153.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 54,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

