T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Decreased by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 434,048 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 3.5% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $109,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.18. 48,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,745,729. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

