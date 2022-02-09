Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $212.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.