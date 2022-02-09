TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Trading Down 6%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) shares dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.
About TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCL Electronics (TCLHF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.