TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Trading Down 6%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) shares dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

