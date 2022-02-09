Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,300 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,152 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,993,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,626 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after buying an additional 787,701 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $85.17. 71,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $84.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

