Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,132. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

