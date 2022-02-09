Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

