Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,416 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,232. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.07.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

