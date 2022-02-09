Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 2.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,430. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $223.36 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

