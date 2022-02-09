Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,160 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.51. 40,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

