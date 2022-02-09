TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.
Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.35. 27,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,725. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
