Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 168,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.