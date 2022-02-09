Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THC. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.44.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

