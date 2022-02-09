Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.860-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.86-$7.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.22. 2,896,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,809. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.44. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

