Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.22. 2,896,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,808. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

