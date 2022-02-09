Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.820-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 99,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,279. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. Teradata has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

