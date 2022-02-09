Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Teradata by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 423,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Teradata by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 154,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teradata by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.