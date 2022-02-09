Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.58.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ TER opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.