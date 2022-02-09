TerraKRW Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and $21,551.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.57 or 0.07261480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,539.25 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00051930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006391 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,612,378,212 coins and its circulating supply is 38,611,649,104 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

