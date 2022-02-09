Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,930,017 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.96.
About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)
See Also
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.