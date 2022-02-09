Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $269.60

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 269.60 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 294.35 ($3.98). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 291.65 ($3.94), with a volume of 16,583,246 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.16) to GBX 327 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.39) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.33).

Get Tesco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £22.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 289.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.