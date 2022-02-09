Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 81.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 248.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,265,404 shares of company stock worth $3,305,230,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Tesla stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $928.26. The company had a trading volume of 503,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,766,623. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $932.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,004.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $906.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.