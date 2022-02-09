Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 270,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,467,417 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $8.29.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after buying an additional 239,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,187,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after buying an additional 486,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

