Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 270,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,467,417 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $8.29.
TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.