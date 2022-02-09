TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$158.50

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.93.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$6.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$138.25. 368,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The company has a market cap of C$12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$87.52 and a 12-month high of C$148.63.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$585,869,155.04.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.