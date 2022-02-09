The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $49,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $213.27 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.