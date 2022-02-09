The Carlyle Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of CG opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,652,882 shares of company stock worth $95,063,085. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

