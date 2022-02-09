The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 119,280 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $11,044,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $738,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.