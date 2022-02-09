The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.85 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $20.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $21.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

SCHW traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,544,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,212. The company has a market capitalization of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $4,024,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,725 shares of company stock worth $51,817,142. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

