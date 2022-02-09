The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

NYSE TCS traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. 171,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.