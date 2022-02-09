The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.
NYSE TCS traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. 171,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.