The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

NYSE:TCS traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. 179,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,254. The company has a market capitalization of $428.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.