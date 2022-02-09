The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.16. Hershey posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Shares of HSY traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.00. 1,166,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,228 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.