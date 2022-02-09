The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00.

Hershey stock opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.74 and its 200 day moving average is $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $207.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

