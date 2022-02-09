The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

