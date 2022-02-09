The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,836 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Shares of EXP opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.92 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $850,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,151. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

