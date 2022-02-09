The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CDK Global by 355.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 290,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $12,818,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 13.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

