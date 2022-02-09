The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

