The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,516 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,497,000 after purchasing an additional 409,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 145.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,648,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,559,000 after purchasing an additional 428,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

BBL stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.