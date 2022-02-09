The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,805 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PVH were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $89.33 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

