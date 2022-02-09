The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $258.11

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.11 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.25). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.28), with a volume of 713,938 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 269.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

