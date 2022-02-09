The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.69

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TRIG opened at GBX 130.86 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.80 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 138 ($1.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.45.
