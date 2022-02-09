The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.11) to GBX 730 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.74) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 736.43 ($9.96).

SGE stock opened at GBX 702.60 ($9.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 556 ($7.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.20 ($11.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 794.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 752.89. The stock has a market cap of £7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

