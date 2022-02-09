The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2504 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Siam Commercial Bank Public stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

