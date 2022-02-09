The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 660,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.