Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.8% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,985.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $591.47. 22,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,721. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $619.27 and its 200 day moving average is $596.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

